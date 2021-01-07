Tonga CEO Finance reappointed for another four years

Mrs Fa’otusia’s appointment is with effect from Monday, 4 January, 2021 for a period of four (4) years.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Management (1989) from the University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji and a Master of Economic Studies (1996) from the University of Queensland, Australia.

Mrs Fa’otusia’s career in the public service began in 1990 when she was appointed as a Project Economist for the then Central Planning Department.

This was followed by senior positions in various Government Ministries including Principal Project Economist, Deputy Director of Planning, Deputy Secretary for Finance, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue and Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

In November 2010, she was seconded to the World Bank, Washington DC, United States of America as an Adviser to the Executive Director for a duration of two (2) years.

In January, 2015, Mrs. Fa’otusia was engaged by the European Union as an Advisor prior to taking up the position of Chief Executive Officer for Finance and National Planning on 3 January 2017 where she continued to serve until the end of her contract on 3 January 2021.

Mrs. Fa’otusia has sat on various professional committees including the Board of Directors for the National Reserve Bank of Tonga as from April, 2013 to October, 2013 and during the four (4) year duration of her first appointment as CEO for the Ministry of Finance.

Photo supplied Caption: Pilimilose Balwyn Fa’otusia reappointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ministry of Finance