Tonga Chamber of Commerce launches business support grants

TCCI posted on their official facebook page saying “We are excited to announce the launch of Business Link Pacific's (BLP) Business Support Grants for Businesses in Tonga.”

“Funded by the New Zealand Government, these grants are designed to stimulate growth, innovation, access to finance, and investment in social inclusion and climate adaptation for small to medium sized businesses (SME's) in Tonga.”

“If you own a SME with up to 50 employees and are ready to make an impact, we invite you to apply for the grant today! We also encourage applications from women, youth, community groups and individuals living with disabilities. Your unique perspective and ideas can truly make a difference.”