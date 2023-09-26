Tonga co-hosts Climate Mobility Summit in New York

Matangi Tonga reports it was held under the theme "Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience", on September 18 organised by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility.

Tonga's Foreign Affairs Minister Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu said there is a need for like-minded leaders to come together and call attention for urgent action to address climate-forced migration and displacement.

She said funding mechanisms needed strengthening to ensure that more resources are committed to support the most vulnerable.