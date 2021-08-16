Tonga coach Toutai Kefu stabbed in alleged home invasion

Three members of Kefu's family were also injured in the attack and all four were rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Channel 7 reports that Kefu was stabbed in the stomach after the family confronted the men and a brawl erupted.

Kefu sustained an abdominal wound, while a man in his 20s, suffered lacerations to his abdomen and back, a woman in her 40s received an arm injury and a teenage girl sustained a hand injury.

It's understood Kefu's wife, son and daughter were injured.

Police said the stabbing happened after men broke into a house on Buena Vista Avenue.

Two men were taken into police custody but have not been charged.

Fox Sports says neighbours were reportedly woken and raced to the scene to help, holding down one of the alleged offenders who was arrested at the scene, while the other two managed to get away.

Police were called to the address just after 5:00am (NZ time) and are still at the scene.

Kefu played 60 times for the Wallabies, including winning the World Cup in 1999.

He made 103 appearances for the Queensland Reds and is currently the head coach of the Tongan national team.