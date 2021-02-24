Tonga combats cyber-related threats through awareness

A statement said the programme brought together representatives the from private sector, line ministries mainly the Officers in Charge and IT personnel, Tonga Police, principals and teachers from secondary and primary schools, town officers, district officers and youth.

The Officer-In-Charge of the Ministry of MEIDECC’s Office in Vava’u, Lucy Fa’anunu said CERT Tonga has recently became a full department reporting directly to the CEO for MEIDECC which demonstrated the Ministry’s prioritising and commitments to addressing cyber-related issues that are faced by businesses, organisations and the people of Tonga.

The Director of CERT Tonga, Siosaia Vaipuna said, “Malicious activities carried out over the internet are not restricted to only those that threatens the confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer systems and information there are also abuse, misinformation and other traditional crimes that are conducted through the use of technology and the internet.”

Participants were urged to be aware of the cyber incidents that occurred in Tonga and have an understanding of some of the ways to mitigate the chances of a cyber-attack taking place.

They were also informed about the functions and services of CERT Tonga.

Discussions also focussed on understanding what is the position of the churches council in the cyber safety area and what people can do to mitigate the risk and support the public.

The training was held last week.

Photo supplied Goverment of Tonga media