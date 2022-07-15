Tonga commercial airlines and travel agents to begin booking services

The Chief Executive Officer for MEIDECC Paula Ma’u said, “This week’s flights are the last to be approved by the Repatriation Committee and the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC). Starting today, services will be provided commercially by airlines and travel agents.”

“Zero MIQ will start in August with two flights from New Zealand and Fiji and one flight Australia per week.”

Ma’u said that Air New Zealand will start commercial flights on September with three flights per week.

Tonga’s border is planned to open in October with six Air New Zealand flights from Auckland.

Last week’s repatriation flights

235 passengers arrived Tonga last week from New Zealand and Australia and they undergo Covid-19 tests while in MIQ for three days.

“Only three repatriates tested positive for Covid-19 which was very satisfactory to the NEMC and the Ministry of Health. The positive cases were transferred to Taliai Camp.”