Tonga commissions new Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre

The centre cost over TOP$1 million to construct.

The centre serves as a joint office for the Meteorology and Disaster Management Departments of MEIDECC and it aims to strengthen early warning and preparedness for any approaching hazard.

It is connected directly to the Fua’amotu Weather Forecasting Centre and the National Emergency Management Office in Nuku’alofa through fibre optic technology.

The centre is the first significant deliverable of the first phase under the Pacific Resilience Programme project, to improve Multi-Hazard Early Warnings Systems.

Prime Minister, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa commissioned the new centre recently.