Tonga commissions new police training building

The multi-million dollar building was named after the late Honourable 'Akua'ola, who was Minister of Police for 27 years.

The building was funded by the Australian and New Zealand governments, with rooms furnished for training and meeting purposes.

Police Commissioner Stephen Caldwell told the official opening ceremony crime had reduced with 872 less offences compared to 2015.

Caldwell outlined the efforts been made to support the Tonga Police including government funding around $US650,000 for the financial year 2021-2022, the commitment for an additional 100 police officers, and approval of a remuneration review for police pay.