Tonga confirms dates of 2021 public holidays

Four of the public holidays will be moved to be observed on a Monday in accordance with the Public Holidays Act.

The Public Holidays Act requires that when holidays fall on a Tuesday or Wednesday, the public holiday will be observed on the Monday before the actual day. When it falls on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the public holiday will be observed on the following Monday.

In addition, the birthdays of the reigning Sovereign of Tonga and the Heir to the Crown of Tonga shall be celebrated on the day it falls, unless it falls on a Sunday in which case it would be celebrated on the following Monday.

The Kingdom’s first holiday of next year will be New Year’s Day that will be celebrated on 1 January, followed by three public holidays on April (Good Friday on the 2nd, Easter Monday on the 5th and ANZAC Day on the 25th.

Emancipation Day will be celebrated on 4 June followed by the Official birthday of His Majesty King Tupou VI on 4 July and birthday of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Tupoto’a ‘Ulukalala on 17 September.

National Constitution Day falls on 4 November followed by King Tupou I Day on 4 December, Christmas Day on 25 December and Boxing Day on 26 December.