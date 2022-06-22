Tonga confirms more repatriation flights in June and July

Four repatriation flights are also scheduled for July 7, 14, 21 and 28.

“There were three repatriation flights arrived last week with stranded passengers including frontliners, government officials, experts, students and seasonal workers from Australia and New Zealand – 90 passengers from Australia, 274 from New Zealand, and 27 from Fiji via Lulutai Airlines”, said Paula Ma’u, Chief Executive Officer for MEIDECC.

The returning passengers from last week’s flights are in quarantine for five days at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel, Kupesi Tonga Hotel and Makeke Camp.

There were also other passengers duly approved by the CEO for Health, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola, for home quarantine.

“A team from MEIDECC’s Department of Communications also installed access points to facilitate internet connection at Kupesi Tonga Hotel and Makeke Camp for the repatriates.”

The Ministry of Health continues to manage the managed quarantined isolation (MIQs) together with frontliners – His Majesty’s Armed Forces, Tonga Police and Tonga Fire and Emergency Services, under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reynold ‘Ofanoa.

Since July 2020, 58 repatriation flights have arrived Tonga with more than 5,468 from New Zealand, Australia, eight Pacific Island countries as well as other countries transiting via New Zealand or Fiji.

As of June 19, more than 3,000 people from 36 countries have registered on the government’s online Repatriation Registry.

Travelers wishing to return to Tonga must register via https://citizensregistration.gov.to.

Passengers who opt for home quarantine must send a request to the Ministry of Health at repatriationinfo@mic.gov.to.

Photo file Caption: Fua'amotu International Airport in Tongatapu