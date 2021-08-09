Tonga confirms next vaccination stages

To start, a consignment of 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Tomorrow's doses are funded by the Australian Government thorugh the COVAX facility and will be sent to Ha'apai.

Another batch of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive around mid to late August, funded by Japan.

Ministry of Health CEO Dr Siale 'Akau'ola says these vaccines will be used to vaccinate people living at Tongatapu, Eua and the Niuas.

More vaccines, including Pfizer doses, funded by New Zealand, are planned for rollout in Tonga at the end of August or towards the last quarter of the year.

Dr 'Akau'ola said these vaccines will be used to vaccinate anyone else in Tonga who may have missed out in the early vaccination stages.

Photo Ministry of Health Tonga