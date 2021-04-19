Tonga continues Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

The second priority group covers everyone aged 45 and above

Persons aged 18-years old and above who have a non-communicable disease (NCD) as well we persons living with disabilities are also included in the group.

The vaccination programme is being conducted in the Kolomotu’a and Kolofo’ou District from today.

Tonga commenced its national roll-out of the vaccination plan for the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine last week.

About 2200 frontline workers have been identified to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

They include staff from the Ministry of Health, Tonga Police and Fire Services, His Majesty’s Armed Forces, and airports and ports staff.

