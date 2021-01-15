Tonga continues with mangrove planting project

The department’s Terrestrial team is continuing with planting of mangroves and nurturing of seedlings at the nursery.

Communication Officer, Iliesa Tora said they are grateful to the ILAM and Ridge to Reef for the partnership.

He added “Great work programme for 2021 as the work to ensure our mangroves are saved and maintained continues.”

Meanwhile, the Director and Management of the Environment Department met today to finalize work plans for 2021.

The plans will be presented at the Ministry of MEIDECC on 21 January, 2021.