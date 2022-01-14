Tonga to copy El Salvador’s bill making Bitcoin legal tender, says former MP

Another domino is lined up to fall down the route to Bitcoinization. On Wednesday, a former lawmaker of the Pacific island nation of Tonga shared a play-by-play approach to adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

In a series of tweets, Lord Fusitu’a, a former member of parliament for Tonga, released an ETA for Bitcoin becoming legal tender in Tonga. Copying El Salvador’s playbook, the move could onboard more than 100,000 Tongans onto the Bitcoin network.

In his five-point plan, the chairman of the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption describes the adoption path.

In a follow-up comment, Fusitu’a said the bill is “modeled on and is almost identical to the El Salvador bill.”

The announcement sowed the seeds for questions, predictions and outright jubilation from Bitcoin Twitter before the Tongan set the record straight. He enthusiastically replied that the timeline for BTC becoming legal tender could happen as early as November or December this year, replying, “Boom! That’s us, brother!” in a tweet.

In 2021, it was widely speculated that Tonga would become one of the next countries to adopt BTC as legal tender. Speculation reached a fever peak following a podcast Lord Fusitu’a undertook with Bedford-based Bitcoiner Peter McCormack.

During the conversation, the then-member of parliament shared the remittance case for adopting BTC as legal tender. He said adoption would provoke.

Tonga is a remote island nation that relies upon remittances from countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The International Finance Corporation estimates that Tonga receives more income from remittances than any other country in the world, contributing up to 30% of household income.

Furthermore, while the Tongan population numbers just six figures, the Tongan diaspora is vast. The International Organization for Migration estimates the Tongan population living abroad at 126,000, with up to 18,000 Tongans in Australia.