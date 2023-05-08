Tonga couple charged for importing meth from the US

Police said the illicit drugs, which were concealed in buckets of washing powder inside a shipment from California, USA were intercepted by a Customs Officer with the assistance of the Tonga Police Detector Dogs during routine Customs checks at one of the bonded warehouses on Thursday, 7 April 2023.

The couple are currently in police remand to appear in court later today, Monday, 8 May 2023.

“Tonga Police and the Ministry of Revenue and Customs will continue to join forces in strengthening enforcement at Tonga’s borders, aiming at improved detection and disruption to the illegal smuggling of illicit drugs and other contrabands”, Police said.

Photo Tonga Police