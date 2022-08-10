Tonga court dismisses three Cabinet Ministers’ electoral fraud appeals; upholds former PM’s appeal

Kaniva News reports three judges of the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the Supreme Court and said the election of Poasi Mataele Tei, the former Deputy Prime Minister, “remains void”.

“The appellant is to pay the costs of and incidental to the Appeal, to be taxed if not agreed”, the court judgement said.

“That the costs order reflects the significance overall of the contravention of (b) which had been upheld.

“The order of the court is appeal dismissed with costs”.

In its rulings against the Minister for Finance Tatafu Moeaki’s appeal the Appeal judges “set aside the finding of the primary judge that yhe appellant committed the offence of bribery under s 21(1)(a) and s 2 21(2) of Electoral Act by promising though Mrs Hua latu to give plastic water tanks to electors of Pātangata to induce them to vote him.

“Otherwise dismiss the appeal with costs”, they said.

Former Minister for Internal Affairs Sione Sangster Saulala appealed his electoral bribery conviction but the Appeal judges in their 18-page decision this afternoon rejected it.

“The appeal is dismissed”.

Former Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa was convicted by the Supreme Court of electoral bribery but he appealed the decision.

The Appeal court said: “The appeal is allowed and the certification and the costs order made by the Supreme Court are set aside”.