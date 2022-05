Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku announced the extension for another month, from Monday, 9 May until 6 June.

Community transmission of Covid-19 has increased since 1 February and there is a rapid and continuous public health emergency in Tonga.

The Prime Minister’s declaration said it is necessary for emergency powers to be exercised to prevent or minimize risk and loss of lives to Covid-19.

The emergency powers will be applied to all land and sea areas of the island nation.

Photo file RNZ Pacific