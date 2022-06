Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku announced the extension for another month, from Sunday, 5 June until Sunday 3 July.

The declaration said an emergency continues due to the impact of the HungaTonga HungaHaapai volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami in January this year that caused loss of lives and damage to properties and environment.

The emergency powers will be applied to all land and sea areas of the island nation.

Photo file Caption: Nuku'alofa