Tonga Covid case tests negative

The person has been in quarantine after testing positive last Friday having arrived on a repatriation flight from Christchurch.

The CEO of Tonga's Health Ministry, Siale 'Akau'ola released the latest results on Wednesday night explaining the person will be tested again on Friday.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent Kalafi Moala said people are happy with the news.

"They say there will be another test by Friday and if it will be negative he will then go back and join the others who will need to still be quarantined for 21 days and that's the requirement but it means it will put Tonga back in Covid-free status."

Dr 'Akau'ola condemned the naming of the person online and says they should not have been subjected to that.

He said the result of the Covid-19 test in Tonga is reliable because the quality control of all the testing machines had been verified from New Zealand.

To check if the virus is the Delta variant, a genomic study needs to be done in New Zealand, said Dr 'Akau'ola.

