Tonga Covid infections rise to seven, lockdown extended

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said during a press conference yesterday afternoon the lockdown was extended for another two weeks for Tongatapu and Vava’u only.

Kaniva News reports this meant, all restrictions have been lifted for Ha’apai, ‘Eua and the Niuas.

The Tongatapu and Vava’u lockdown was eased on Tuesdays and Fridays to allow shops, gas stations and banks to open to the public.

Customers were urged to wear face coverings and keeping two metres apart.

Booster shots

Hu’akavameiliku said more than 10,000 booster shots will arrive in Tonga on Saturday from New Zealand.

He said talks ares underway to bring back Tongans who were stranded in Fiji.

He said Tongan MV Taka’ipomana, which was expected to return from Fiji next week was considered for their return but some of the stranded Tongans have medical condition which means they cannot travel by sea.

The Prime Minister said Fiji Airways is an option.

The new cases of Covid-19 were detected on Saturday with an earlier case already recovered.

The kingdom went into lockdown on Wednesday after detecting its first community transmissions of Covid on Tuesday.

Its first Covid case was recorded in October 2021 after a passenger from Christchurch tested positive at the border and recovered at an MIQ.

Photo Kaniva News