Tonga Covid source, variant still unknown says Minister

Minister of Health Saia Piukala said the two Covid cases that led to the current lockdown are baffled by their infection reports Kaniva News.

Piukala said the duo did not recall any situation while working at the wharf that could lead them to believe a breach was responsible for their infections.

Piukala previously denied rumours that the source might link to the Australian helicopter carrier, HMAS Adelaide, which arrived in Tonga last week.

More than 20 of its crew have been infected and are self-isolating on board.

Tongatapu and Vava’u Lockdown

Tongatapu and Vava’u are currently in a two-week extended lockdown while restrictions in the outer islands have been eased in response to the seven community cases announced on Sunday.

Dr Reynold ‘Ofanoa from the Ministry of Health’s frontliners said during Sunday’s press conference that the Ministry had reviewed the process of decontamination of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by the frontliners.

Dr ‘Ofanoa said the decontamination process included frontliners having to have a clean shower before changing to their casual clothing.

He said the review was made to see if there was a breach that led to those two primary cases testing positive last week.

Dr ‘Ofanoa was responding after a journalist claimed during the conference she had information that there was a breach of how the PPE was handled.

Tonga sends samples to Australia

Meanwhile, Minister Piukala said samples from Tonga have been sent to a Melbourne lab to identify the Covid variant.

He said according to the evidence the Ministry had collected about the active cases he strongly believed it is Omicron.

The Minister said it was expected the results would be sent back to Tonga this week.

Piukala said 20 health frontliners have been told to isolate at home after they treated the fifth patient.

He said the 14-day incubation period had become law because most people who are infected with the virus are likely to show symptoms within 11 days.

The 14 days self-quarantine period allowed extra time for possible cases to be certain they had not been infected and could not spread the virus to others.

Piukala also revealed Health officials knew of people who breached the home isolation protocol including some who were unvaccinated.

The number of unvaccinated people in the kingdom was 2889 last week, but this had dropped to 2530, the Minister said on Monday.

Photo screenshot FM 87.5 livestream Caption: Minister of Health Saia Piukala