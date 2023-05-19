Tonga Customs has first certified dog handler

Fonua was welcomed along with his detector dog, Fred from New Zealand.

Ministry of Revenue and Customs CEO, Michael Cokanasiga said the dog handler and detector dog will boost their efforts in their fight against illicit trade.

Pacific Dog Detector program New Zealand National Coordinator, Inspector Todd Southall said, "Tonga Customs now stands to benefit immensely from the programme with the support of our New Zealand law enforcement counterparts as well as from other member countries.”

“The detector dogs bred under the PDDP are highly trained and have the ability to detect contrabands such as illicit drugs, firearms and ammunition."

Fonua completed nine-weeks of training and returned to Tonga Customs.

Fred, the new customs detector dog followed a week later.

They both now join other Tonga Police dog handlers and detector dogs in the new Tonga Detector Dog Unit.