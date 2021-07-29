Tonga defers 3 repatriation flights until next month

The flights are scheduled to arrive from Brisbane, Pagopago and Port Vila.

A repatriation flight from Auckland, New Zealand arrived in Tonga with more than 140 passengers yesterday.

The passengers included seasonal workers.

MEIDECC Chief Executive Officer Paula Ma’u said the passengers are being quarantined at Tanoa Hotel for 21 days.

More than 3000 Tongans have so far been repatriated to Tonga.

The Government is monitoring the situation in Fiji where COVID-19 cases are increasing.

Flights between Tonga and Fiji have been stopped for now.

According to the Tongan government there are several Tongan nationals stranded in Fiji due to the closure of borders.

Photo file