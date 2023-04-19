 

Tonga delegation honours late former Prime Minister

09:45, April 19, 2023
The Tonga Government delegation at the Senior Officials' Meetings, Consultations and Sub-Committee Meetings at the Forum Secretariat in Suva wore black yesterday as a mark of respect on the passing of the late former Prime Minister, Dr. Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa

The Government's delegation is led by Olita Tupou (Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office) and is comprised of Leonaitasi Kuluni (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Inoke Finau (Chief Legal Officer, Tonga Police), Falahola Naidu (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Enterprises) and  Angelina Mahe (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Enterprises).

Tu'i'onetoa died in the US last month where he was receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Tonga delegation held discussions with the Pacific Islands Forum and Senior Officials from the region as part of preparations for Tonga hosting the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Nuku'alofa next year.

 

