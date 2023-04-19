Tonga delegation honours late former Prime Minister

The Government's delegation is led by Olita Tupou (Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office) and is comprised of Leonaitasi Kuluni (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Inoke Finau (Chief Legal Officer, Tonga Police), Falahola Naidu (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Enterprises) and Angelina Mahe (Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Public Enterprises).

Tu'i'onetoa died in the US last month where he was receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Tonga delegation held discussions with the Pacific Islands Forum and Senior Officials from the region as part of preparations for Tonga hosting the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Nuku'alofa next year.

Photo supplied