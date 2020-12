The curfew time has been shortened for National Prayer Week 2021 from 12am (midnight) to 3am.

The curfew from 12am (midnight) to 5am except for the changes to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is now effective until 8pm 18 January 2021.

The restrictions are enforced by the Tonga Police, His Majesty's Armed Forces and relevant authorised officers.

The curfew was enforced as part of the country's response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Photo file RNZ Pacific