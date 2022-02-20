Tonga eases lockdown restrictions

All government offices will open and the rules will also be relaxed for shops and takeaway food services.

But the 6pm to 6am curfew lockdown remains.

Funerals and weddings are allowed and will still have the same number of people able to attend the events, with 10 inside and 20 outside.

Those needing to have their physical exercise can also do so with mask on and social distancing.

Schools will remain closed for next week with radio school programs continuing.

The government will use next week as a transitional week to consider various measures before the Ministry of Education decides on the possible resumption of school classes.

Cabinet made the decision to ease restrictions following recommendations from the Ministry of Health.