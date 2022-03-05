Tonga eases restrictions, curfew to remain

However, a curfew from 8pm to 5am will remain .

From Monday, the public will be able to play outdoor sports like golf, pickle ball and tennis, with Covid-19 health protocols to be followed.

Liquor shops can start opening daily from Monday to Saturday.

Bars, nightclubs and kava clubs are still closed.

Hu’akavameiliku also confirmed that high schools and primary schools will remain closed for another week and the government will review the situation next week.

He told press conference yesterday that 70 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in 24-hours.

There are 411 active cases.

A total of 715 cases were recorded since the first case was reported in October 2021.

There have been 304 recoveries.

On the vaccination rate for Tonga, using new population figures, the government confirmed that 97 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Eighty-nine per cent have taken their second jab and 40 per cent have received their booster shot.

The target population is 79, 836, based on the new census figures provided by the Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 8,096 PCR and 25,916 RAT tests have been conducted so far.

Photo file