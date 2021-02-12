Tonga education project launched

In December 2019, a Statement of Partnership was signed by both countries, which laid out the principles and priorities under which they will work together.

A key priority was Tonga's education policy framework.

It aims to find what areas and issues should be targeted in the education sector, better use of resources and an education sector that has greater impact.

It also wants more cohesion across the sector and enabling Tonga to be in a better position to attract development partner investment and support.

The launch of the framework for 2021 to 2036 was held at the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku'alofa.

Photo NZ High Commission Tonga