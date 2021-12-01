Tonga election results unchanged after recount in 5 seats

On Thursday 25 November 2021, the Commission received letters from candidates of 5 constituencies, seeking a recount of the results for their respective constituencies.

The commission said the recounts were for Siaosi Vailahi Pohiva for Tongatapu 1, ‘Akanete Lauti for Togatapu 5, Paula Piveni Piukala for Tongatapu 7, Kapelieli Militoni Lanumata for Tongatapu 10 and Tevita Lavemaau for ‘Eua 11.

The requests were based on section 17 of the Electoral Act, which allows any candidate, within one week from the declaration of the poll, to demand in writing addressed to the Supervisor of Elections, that votes be recounted.

Recount of Tongatapu 1 and Tongatapu 5 commenced on Friday, 26 November 2021. The recount of ‘Eua 11 was completed on Saturday, 27 November 2021. As announced, Monday 29 November 2021, there were no changes as to the winning candidates of those three constituencies.

The recount for Tongatapu 7 and Tongatapu 10 resumed on Monday, 29 November 2021 and the result of the recount is as follows:

TONGATAPU 7:

Taniela Vao: 33 votes

Paula Piveni Piukala: 610 votes

Sione Sangster Saulala: 810 votes

Feletiliki Teau’imo’unga Fa’otusia: 659 votes

Mele Teusivi ‘Amanaki: 80 votes

‘Emaloni Tau’akiloto Tongi: 359 votes

TONGATAPU 10:

Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa: 1306 votes

Kapelieli Militoni Lanumata: 1082 votes

Vika Taufa Kaufusi: 468 votes.

The Electoral Commission said consequently there are no changes to the winning candidates of those five constituencies that applied for a recount and these are the final results of the General Parliamentary Elections, 2021.

