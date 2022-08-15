Tonga: By-election set for November to replace unseated MPs

Hu'akavameiliku said the government would have to find replacements and "continue with the work that needs to be done".

Poasi Tei, Tatafu Moeaki, and Sangster Saulala - who previously served as deputy prime minister, finance minister and internal affairs minister respectively - lost their parliamentary seats after Tonga's Supreme Court last week dismissed their appeals over bribery convictions.

A Tongatapu by-election has been announced for 3 November in order to find their replacements.