Tonga extends COVID-19 State of Emergency

The renewal was authorised by Prime Minister, Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa.

The State of Emergency was first declared on 12 March 2020 under the Emergency Management Act.

The declaration has been renewed monthly since then.

Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa said the renewal of the emergency powers is still necessary so as to prevent the loss of human life due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

Tonga has remained COVID-19 free since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister, Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa.