Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa signed the renewal of the declaration commencing 8pm, 15 March until 8pm, 12 April 2021.

The declaration states that Covid-19 remains a continuous public health emergency in Tonga.

Tonga is one of few remaining countries yet to report a Covid-19 case since the World Health Organisation announced the global pandemic in March last year.

