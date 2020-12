The renewal of the declaration of the SOE was signed by Prime Minister, Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa yesterday (Monday).

According to the declaration, there is a continuous spread of the novel coronavirus disease worldwide and in countries close to Tonga and it remains a risk to the island nation.

Tonga remains Covid-19 free since the pandemic was declared in March.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister, Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa