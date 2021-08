The extension to the declaration was authorised by Prime Minister Pohiva Tui’i’onetoa yesterday.

According to the Government. COVID-19 continues to spread in countries close to Tonga.

The number of cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 has been increasing in Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

Travel from those countries into Tonga remain on hold.

Tonga remains COVID-19 free.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister Pohiva Tui’i’onetoa