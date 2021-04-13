Tonga extends Covid-19 State of Emergency declaration

According to Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, novel coronavirus disease is a continuous public health emergency in Tonga.

In renewing the State of Emergency declaration, he said it is still necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimize risk and the loss of human life to Covid-19.

The declaration applied over all the land and sea areas of Tonga commenced Monday 12 April 2021 at 8pm.

It will end on Monday 10 May 2021 at 8pm, unless further renewed in accordance with the law.

There has been no confirmed cases for Covid-19 in Tonga.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa