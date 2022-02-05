Tonga extends lockdown

This comes after one of the five cases identified on Tuesday returned a negative test.

Matangi Tonga reports the new case, who is fully vaccinated, was a co-worker of one of the primary cases who tested positive on Tuesday.

They are all in isolation.

The Minister for Health, Saia Piukala, says 726 tests had been done as of yesterday, yielding seven close contacts, who tested negative, but have been placed in home isolation.

The chief executive of the Health Ministry, Dr Siale 'Akau'ola, said the person who had returned a negative test would still be monitored and remain in isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the lockdown, due to finish last night, until 6pm on Sunday.

The Nuias are exempt because no lockdown has been in place there.

Services that can operate today are shops, bank ATM's, gas stations, and roadside food vendors.

The Tonga Development Bank will open for half a day.

The government is directing that only one person per household do any shopping.

It says checkpoints will ensure people comply.