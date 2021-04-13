 

Tonga extends State of Emergency

BY: Loop Pacific
12:13, April 13, 2021
Tonga's State of Emergency and Covid-19 national restrictions have been renewed for another month by Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa.

Matangi Tonga online says extension applies to all the land and sea areas of Tonga.

Directions under the renewed Covid national restrictions remains the same.

A night time curfew enforced by police continues from 12 midnight to 5:00am.

Mass gatherings are not to exceed a total of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors, except for religious services and education institutions.

Funeral gatherings are also restricted to a total of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors with an authorised officer to be present throughout.

     

