Tonga extends State of Emergency

Matangi Tonga online says extension applies to all the land and sea areas of Tonga.

Directions under the renewed Covid national restrictions remains the same.

A night time curfew enforced by police continues from 12 midnight to 5:00am.

Mass gatherings are not to exceed a total of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors, except for religious services and education institutions.

Funeral gatherings are also restricted to a total of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors with an authorised officer to be present throughout.