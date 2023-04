The maintenance work was to fix major faults.

The ‘Otuanga’ofa was in Auckland since September 2022

The Friendly Islands Shipping Agent's office stated the inter-island ferry service is expected to start next week to Ha'apai and Vava'u reports RNZ Pacific..

The ‘Otuanga’ofa was given to Tonga by the Japanese Government in October, 2010 to replace the Princess Ashika, which sank with the loss of 74 lives.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Inter-island ferry MV 'Otuanga'ofa