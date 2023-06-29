Tonga Fire and Emergency Service promotes eight officers to new positions

TFES posted on their official Facebook page and stated that Fire Commander, Sione Maile Fakatava has been promoted to Deputy Fire and Emergency Commissioner of the newly established Community and Safety Division (formerly known as the Community and Safety Department).

Senior Fire Fighter, Fa’aoso Polo Tausisi has been promoted to Fire Officer and 2iC of the Human Resources Unit.

Principal Fire Fighter, Sione Feke’ila Lautaimi has been promoted to Senior Fire Fighter at Fire Station 1 in Longolongo, Tongatapu.

Leading Fire Fighter Sikifi Ma’afu has been promoted to Principal Fire Fighter at Fire Station 5 in Lapaha, Tongatapu.

Leading Fire Fighter Toiohiko Kakaua Petisela ‘Otukolo has been promoted to Principal Fire Fighter at Fire Station 6 in Nukunuku, Tongatapu.

Fire Fighter ‘Ana Sekolo Tupou has been promoted to Leading Fire Fighter under the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Fire and Emergency Services, Response and Prevention Division.

Fire Fighter Silivenusi Lavulavu has been promoted to Leading Fire Fighter (a general post).

Fire Fighter Na’a Malohi Heimuli has been meritoriously promoted to Leading Fire Fighter after 8 years of experience and hard work as a Fire Fighter.