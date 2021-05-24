Tonga Fire & Emergency Services new training facility opens

The Minister for Police, Fire & Emergency Services Lord Nuku said the facility will be prepare “firefighters to reach a prominent stage of awareness and protect lives but also properties from fire and dangerous hazards.”

He noted that the training prop will advance firefighters’ skills and experiences if they “encounter areas that are dark and unknown, confine spaces and smoke engulfed areas.” The facility will also enable firefighters to learn how to use ropes for high angle rescue, fire behaviour and investigation.

“I believe this training facility will assist in developing the understanding and familiarity required to progress this service, but it will also help increase firefighters knowledge and experience” through drill exercises “similar to real life emergency situations should the call for help arise.”

Fire Commander Sione Fakatava said, “In 1982 the new fire headquarter was built together with a five floor height steel frame training tower and it was demolished in the late 1990s. The remaining part is the under tower concrete enclosed structure which is well-preserved as part of today’s new training prop.”

The four-storey facility is built out of 20ft and 40ft shipping containers with a concrete foundation and corrugated roofing.

“The internal layout of the training prop will once be furnished depend on the trainers scenarios with the assistance of the South Australia Metropolitan Fire Services.”

He stated that fire protection equipment have been installed including fire extinguishers and blankets.

The total cost of the new building is TOP$139,443.34.

