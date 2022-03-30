Tonga Fire receives six vehicles from China

Prime Minister and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Hu’akavameiliku was on hand Tuesday morning to receive the assistance from the PRC’s Ambassador to Tonga, Cao Xaolin at the Tonga Fire headquarters in Longolongo, outside Nuku’alofa.

In accepting the vehicles Hu’akavameiliku said the assistance would boost the work done by the Tonga Fire Services in the protection of human lives.

“I would like to thank you Mr Ambassador and the government of the People’s Republic of China for the assistance handed over today. It is critical for us to ensure that we have the equipment and the resources to respond to calls from the public and having these vehicles will certainly help in the work being done here,” Hon Hu’akavameiliku stated.

Ambassador Cao stated the PRC was happy to be able to assist Tonga Fire Services.

Photo PM Press