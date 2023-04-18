Tonga flags fly at half-mast in respect of funeral of late former PM Tu’i’onetoa

The People’s Representative for Tongatapu 10 Constituency died on 18 March 2023 in the United States where he was receiving medical assistance.

A statement released by the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet said Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku decreed that all national flags are to be flown at half-mast as of Tuesday, 18 April in respect of the late Tu’i’onetoa.

In 2019, Tu’ionetoa became Tonga’s 17th Prime Minister.

Tu'i'onetoa is survived by his wife and children.

Photo PMO Caption: The body of the late former Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa arrives at Fua'amotu International Airport