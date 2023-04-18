 

Tonga flags fly at half-mast in respect of funeral of late former PM Tu’i’onetoa

BY: Loop Pacific
08:45, April 18, 2023
16 reads

All national flags in Tonga will fly at half-mast today as a mark of respect for the funeral of the late former Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa.

The People’s Representative for Tongatapu 10 Constituency died on 18 March 2023 in the United States where he was receiving medical assistance.

A statement released by the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet said Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku decreed that all national flags are to be flown at half-mast as of Tuesday, 18 April in respect of the late Tu’i’onetoa.

In 2019, Tu’ionetoa became Tonga’s 17th Prime Minister.

Tu'i'onetoa is survived by his wife and children.

 

Photo PMO  Caption: The body of the late former Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa arrives at Fua'amotu International Airport  

     

Tags: 
Tonga flags
Funeral
Late former PM Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa
  • 16 reads