Tonga general election set for November 18

The date was confirmed by the Election Supervisor Pita Vuki.

Vuki said a writ of election has been issued from his Majesty King Tupou VI last Thursday (September 2).

It came 14 days before the dissolution of Parliament next Thursday (September 16).

The nomination of candidates to vie for the 17 seats of the Legislative Assembly’s People representatives will be held for two days from September 27-September 28.

The electoral roll registration will be published next Thursday,16 September.

Meanwhile voter registration continues.

More than 50,000 eligible voters registered in the last general election.

