 

Tonga gets aid for pharmacy warehouse

BY: Loop Pacific
08:12, May 31, 2021
Tonga has received financial support from New Zealand for the construction of a new central pharmacy warehouse.

Tonga received a grant of 1.1 million dollars to assist its Covid-19 preparedness and response activities such as the National Deployment and Vaccine Plan.

New Zealand High Commissioner Tiffany Babington handed over the signed grant contribution letter to the Ministry of Health officials.

The warehouse will be the main centre for receiving and distributing medicine and medical supplies to health facilities across Tonga's island groups.

It'll also store vaccines in refrigeration and will keep stock safe from natural hazards and climate change risks.

