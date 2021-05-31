Tonga gets aid for pharmacy warehouse

Tonga received a grant of 1.1 million dollars to assist its Covid-19 preparedness and response activities such as the National Deployment and Vaccine Plan.

New Zealand High Commissioner Tiffany Babington handed over the signed grant contribution letter to the Ministry of Health officials.

The warehouse will be the main centre for receiving and distributing medicine and medical supplies to health facilities across Tonga's island groups.

It'll also store vaccines in refrigeration and will keep stock safe from natural hazards and climate change risks.