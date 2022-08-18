Tonga Government announces decrease in petroleum

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development said the Tonga Competent Authority (TCA) has approved the new petroleum prices for August – September to be effective from Thursday, 18 August 2022.

The resulting wholesale petrol, kerosene and diesel prices will decrease by 58.65 seniti/litre, 51.65 seniti/litre and 55.26 seniti/litre respectively.

As a result, Tongatapu retail prices for:

Petrol will decrease by 58 cents to $3.70 per litre.

Kerosene will decrease by 51 cents to $3.08

Diesel by 55 cents to $4.09 per litre.

Photo PMO Press