Tonga Government announces decrease in petroleum

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development said the Tonga Competent Authority (TCA) has approved the new petroleum prices for August – September to be effective from Thursday, 18 August 2022.
The resulting wholesale petrol, kerosene and diesel prices will decrease by 58.65 seniti/litre, 51.65 seniti/litre and 55.26 seniti/litre respectively.
As a result, Tongatapu retail prices for:
- Petrol will decrease by 58 cents to $3.70 per litre.
- Kerosene will decrease by 51 cents to $3.08
- Diesel by 55 cents to $4.09 per litre.
Photo PMO Press