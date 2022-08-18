 

Tonga Government announces decrease in petroleum

Consumers in Tonga will be paying less for petroleum products from today..

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development said the Tonga Competent Authority (TCA) has approved the new petroleum prices for August – September to be effective from Thursday, 18 August 2022.

The resulting wholesale petrol, kerosene and diesel prices will decrease by 58.65 seniti/litre, 51.65 seniti/litre and 55.26 seniti/litre respectively.

As a result, Tongatapu retail prices for:

  • Petrol will decrease by 58 cents to $3.70 per litre.
  • Kerosene will decrease by 51 cents to $3.08
  • Diesel by 55 cents to $4.09 per litre.     

 

 

