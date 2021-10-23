Tonga Government approves Lupepau’u Airport development

A statement said Tongan nationals will benefit from the project – boosting tourism, air freight capacity, employment and renewable energy infrastructure.

The project commences with an initial due diligence and feasibility study in November 2021 with redevelopment completion in 2024.

The project will be developed by a United Kingdom registered company Raw Mana Ltd who are a global construction and services group specialising in civil engineering, renewable energy, international airport and port developments. Raw Mana were chosen to lead the project after being referred to the Tongan Government.

The new project has the blessing of His Majesty King Tupou VI who has long held a desire to develop the economic potential of Vava’u.

The estimated US$121m project will be funded from foreign investment and it will see Vavaʻu International Airport’s existing building replaced with a proposed new 8,000sqm terminal and cargo facility along with an extended runway capable of accommodating long-range aircraft. When completed in 2024, the new airport will be Tonga’s largest and one of the world’s first to be designed to meet the needs of a post COVID tourism market. It is considered a key component of the strategy in the regeneration and development of a high-quality tourism market for Tonga. The new 2,700m extended runway will provide direct access from higher value destinations including New Zealand, Australia, US, UAE and key Asian markets such as Japan and China.

Eighty percent of the new roles offered during construction have been earmarked for locals, with further employment opportunities expected in a range of new business ventures created as new export trade routes open up.

A multi-megawatt renewable energy plant to be built as part of the development will harness solar and wind to power the airport as well as contribute to Vavaʻu’s resident population of over 13,700 – reducing emissions and working towards eliminating the need for imported diesel, which supplies 90% of power to the island. It is anticipated that the project will provide cargo infrastructure for a wider range of import and export opportunities for Tonga.

The development project would not be possible without the support of His Majesty King Tupou VI, the High Commission of Tonga in London UK, and local representative Palms Tonga. Raw Mana will work closely with Government’s key agencies such as Tonga Airport Limited and the Tongan Tourism Authority who they will engage with fully on all tourism activities.

The statement said the Prime Minister and Government of Tonga look forward to initiating this important project in collaboration with Raw Mana and key stakeholders, for the benefit of the people of Tonga.

Photo file Tonga Prime Minister Reverend Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa,