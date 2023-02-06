Tonga Government commits to achieving gender equality

Acting Government Statistician, Sione Lolohea said they are aiming to use gender data to monitor, evaluate and make informed decisions regarding the SDG Goal 5 and how the country is faring on the targets.

Sustainable Development Goal 5 concerns gender equality and is fifth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by United Nations in 2015.

More than 30 participants from government ministries and NGOs were taken through a series of lectures to enhance their skills and knowledge about gender data and how it is used for SDG monitoring.

United Nations Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific’s Sinova Moonie said, the training strengthens Tonga’s “capacity to produce and use good quality gender data and statistics” in order to achieve its ambitions for sustainable development enshrined in Tonga Strategic Development Framework 2015-2025.

The training is one of a series of national trainings for Pacific Island Countries and Territories being jointly organized, funded and implemented by the Pacific Community, United Nations Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and the International Women’s Development Agency with the generous support of the Government of Australia.