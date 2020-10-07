Tonga Government completes construction of 27 houses since TC Harold

Prime Minister, Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa said when the government came into office in October last year, not one house was rebuilt after Cyclone Gita which hit the country in 2018.

“Twenty-seven houses have been built. We are also planning for another 100 houses to be built in December 2020,” he said in Parliament on Monday.

He added the construction was faster because they had brought in new contractors, because in the past there were only six companies, building the houses, school buildings, and wharfs.

“Our new approach, we energised medium contractors, and now we have 44 contractors, four in ‘Eua, four in Ha’apai, 10 in Vava’u and 30 in Tongatapu.”

The Prime Minister also announced that Cabinet has given the approval for Tonga to establish a national university.

He said with a national university they would be able to meet the desire of King Tupou VI to upgrade qualifications, and enable students to find employment locally.