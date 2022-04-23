Tonga Government confirms services to resume and new curfew time

The change includes extending the curfew from 10pm to 5am daily.

Churches can now hold services on Sundays only if they so wish to.

Acting Prime Minister Poasi Tei confirmed in a virtual press conference in Nuku’alofa Friday afternoon that these easing of restrictions will begin from 5.01am on Saturday, April 23 and run until 5am on Saturday, May 7.

“We are easing off restrictions and allowing these services and events to go ahead for the next two weeks as we continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country, especially as we see that cases in Tongatapu are dropping off,” Tei stated.

“But all these will be done with strict health guidelines and procedures in place and the law enforcers and monitoring teams will monitor the situation and if they see that the system is not being followed then action will be taken in these instances.”

The country remains in Orange colour for Tongatapu, Vava’u and Ha’apai while ‘Eua and the islands of Niuatoputapu and Niuafo’ou are still free from Covid-19.

Schools will remain closed in Tongatapu, Vava’u and Ha’apai.

Bars and kava clubs also remain closed.

Photo PM Press Caption: Acting Prime Minister Poasi Tei