Tonga Government extends Covid-19 Business Recovery Assistance

Prime Minister Dr. Pohiva Tu‟i‟onetoa announced the additional support from the Stimulus package will be March until the end of June 2021.

A statement said the Government has considered the depth and duration of the Covid-19 global pandemic and economic downturn to be longer.

The Prime Minister’s Office said preparations to re-open the border safely is going to be extended beyond 2021 into 2022.

“Two separate surveys in the second and fourth quarters of 2020 confirmed the impact on businesses to be substantial.”

“The Government through the Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau is also seeking options to mobilize additional budget to support the extension of the business assistance until it is safe for the Government to open its border.”

In April last year, the Government announced an economic and social stimulus package worth $US25.5 million to help the country through the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time, the Government pointed out that the economy had suffered losses worth nearly $US15 million due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank Pacific Economic Monitor released in December 2020, said the closure of international borders has eliminated international tourism as a pillar of the economy.

Direct tourism employment contributes to the income of one-third of all households in Tonga, suggesting that the decline of the industry threatens to reverse development gains.

“In the case of Tonga, a recent business survey by the Tonga Chamber of Commerce and Industry indicates that over 60% of firms have reduced the number of staff and/or workers’ hours in response to the economic downturn, suggesting that the impacts of the border closures have well and truly begun to impact on the labor market.”

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development will communicate to the public the details on the application and administration of the Government Covid-19 Business Assistance to commence immediately.

